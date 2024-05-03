CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.
CF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries
In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
