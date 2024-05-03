Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

BMO opened at $89.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.