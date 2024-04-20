Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.95.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
