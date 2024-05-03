Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.43 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

