Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 449.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

