Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in GMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

