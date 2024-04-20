OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
