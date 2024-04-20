Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Oxford Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %
LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,105 ($26.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
