StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

