Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Tim Anderson Purchases 5,000 Shares

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,240.76).

Tim Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Tim Anderson purchased 30,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,444.54).

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

EMR traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 35.03 ($0.44). 208,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12. Empresaria Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 30.75 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.50 ($0.79).

Empresaria Group Cuts Dividend

Empresaria Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.67%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

