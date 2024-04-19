World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.37 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $183.95 million and $3.37 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001053 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,306,717 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

