Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

