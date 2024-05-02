Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VIOO stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

