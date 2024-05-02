Savant Capital LLC Buys 644 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 303,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

