Savant Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,877,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.