Susan P. Kennedy Buys 25,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Susan P. Kennedy purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of CDZI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,448 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 23,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Cadiz by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,064,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

