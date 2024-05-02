Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

