Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,486 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
