Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,385 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after buying an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

