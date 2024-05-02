Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,440 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,963,000 after buying an additional 253,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,130,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 525,567 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

