Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,797 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

