William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 9th

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

William Penn Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMPN

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.