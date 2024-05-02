BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Holdings Lowered by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 166,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 110.2% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

