AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Ball accounts for 2.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.40% of Ball worth $72,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $109,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ball by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,764,000 after purchasing an additional 381,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.11. 1,111,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.