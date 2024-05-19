Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $40,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 642,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 436.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 974,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 290,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SON

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.