Grin Market Capitalization Tops $4.24 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $28,261.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,222.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.81 or 0.00732089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00124505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00071289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00203551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00098051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

