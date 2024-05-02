iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $156.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

