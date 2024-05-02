Concord Wealth Partners Has $220,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,232,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

