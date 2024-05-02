McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,071 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,729,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.36. 330,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

