Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,455,489. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

