Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $630,000 Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $72,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Read Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.