Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 606,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.