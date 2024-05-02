Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

