QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $178.80 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $179.55. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

