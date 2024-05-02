2,000 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.11. 386,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

