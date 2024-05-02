Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $398,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $378.89 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

