523 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $459.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

