7,951 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 249,838 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after buying an additional 153,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,452,000 after acquiring an additional 147,623 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.8 %

WERN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.