Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APO opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

