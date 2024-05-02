Savant Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 8.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,452.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,745.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,010.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $62,949,052. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

