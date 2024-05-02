Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $252.60 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,376. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

