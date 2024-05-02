RB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 791 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.89.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

ITW stock opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.