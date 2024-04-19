Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $235.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

