Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ONON opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.17.
ONON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
