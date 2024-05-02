Brighton Jones LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
