Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 965.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

