JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 549 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 55,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,840,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,382,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

