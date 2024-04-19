Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.85.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,370.25 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,567.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,522.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

