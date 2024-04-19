PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,586 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.
PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.42.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
