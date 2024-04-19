HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.